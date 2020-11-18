Baylor Football Must Finish Stronger to Preserve Close Wins

WACO — Baylor was 5-2 in one-possessions games in 2019 and that was a big reason why they made a Big 12 Title game and Sugar Bowl, but this year they are 0-3 in such games.

The last two have been gut-wrenching road losses where the Bears seemed in control for significant parts of the game only to have a few late mistakes sink their hopes of snapping their now five-game losing streak.

“There’s been a few locker rooms that have felt down so far,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “Last week’s was down [at Iowa State]. I think just the combination of some of these are things that we have to fight and address. And their ability for us to stay together for us to focus on things that we can control, that we can get better at, that is what allowed us to progress to the point to where we’re in these fights. so we’ve got to stay on track with that.”

Baylor has flipped the script a bit from the beginning of the season where they struggled to get off to good starts. Baylor has taken early leads and led by as many as 14-points in their last two contests, but in both cases were out-played down the stretch by the Cyclones and Red Raiders.

“You see some of the things that we’re improving on,” Sophomore Dillon Doyle said. “We put a big emphasis the last two weeks on starting fast and I think we’ve done that. The next part of that is finishing strong, and that’s a step in the process. We’re proud of the team that we put together and we’re just going to stay together and keep fighting as a team these last three weeks.”

Baylor’s final three games will come against three Big 12 Title contenders Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.