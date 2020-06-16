Baylor Football Opener vs. Ole Miss Moved to Sunday September 6th

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Baylor vs. Ole Miss is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of September 5. The game, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.

The contest will be first-year head coach Dave Aranda’s on-field debut at Baylor, which will serve as the home team. It is also the first game for new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

“ESPN’s Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events. “We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas Kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity.”

Tickets in the Baylor section are now available to the general public. To purchase or view seat locations and prices, visit BaylorBears.com/TexasKickoffTickets or call the Baylor Ticket Office at (254) 710-1000.

Additional ticket information is available at BaylorBears.com/TexasKickoff.

The Bears are facing Ole Miss for only the second time in program history. Baylor defeated the Rebels 20-10 in the only previous meeting in 1975. BU is 1-1 all-time at NRG Stadium with the most recent visit a 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will be available at a later date. ESPN’s early-season college football schedule will be announced in the coming weeks as conferences and television networks continue to prepare for the college football season