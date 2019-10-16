Baylor Football Ramps Things Up, When The Chips Are Down

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are bowl eligible for the ninth time in ten seasons, after a double overtime win over Texas Tech last Saturday.

The Bears are 6-0 for the first time since 2016 but it has not been easy to get to this point.

After a pair of blowout wins to start the season, Baylor needed a late stop to beat Rice, a late field goal to beat Iowa State, a relief appearance from Gerry Bohanon, and a 99-yard drive in a minute to tie Texas Tech, and eventually win.

Baylor Head coach Matt Rhule said he feels like his team is at their best when the stakes are the highest.

“I just think that when they’re in big moments, those guys, they kind of relax and play,” He said. “If you want to be in these games, you have to have that and not everyone has it, lots of guys like to play when they’re front runners, these guys like to play when it’s a crucial, crucial moment.”

The Bears will likely need that mindset when they travel to Boone Pickens Stadium as a slight underdog against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, this weekend.