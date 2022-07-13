ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, the Baylor Football team returned to the place where it won the Big 12 Championship last season, with then backup quarterback Blake Shapen filling in for Gerry Bohanon.

Fast forward about seven months, and Shapen is now the starter, after beating out Bohanon in a quarterback competition during the spring.

“At the end of it (spring practice, it became apparent, especially with the spring game, that Blake was our better passer,” said Dave Aranda.

Now, with Big 12 Media Days behind them, the Bears will now turn their focus towards fall camp, and then game number one against Albany, with faith in their new full time starter and a similar goal in mind.

“I don’t look at it as we’re going to win every game. We look at as we’re going to take each week, one at a time,” senior linebacker Bryson Jackson said. “We’re going to approach it and be comfortable with ourselves and be our most authentic selves.”

Baylor will open its season against the Great Danes on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm.