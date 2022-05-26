WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team now knows when it will play four of its games this upcoming season.

The Bears will start their campaign on September 3rd at 6:00 pm against Albany. That game will air on ESPN+.

In week two, Baylor will head on the road to take on BYU on September 10th at 9:15 pm, with the game airing on ESPN.

The week after that, the Bears will host Texas State on September 17th at 11:00 am. The game can be seen on FS1.

Then on Thursday, October 13th, Baylor will go to Morgantown to take on West Virginia, that game will air at 6:00 pm on FS1.