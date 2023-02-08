WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Athletics and the Baylor Bear Foundation announced Wednesday that season tickets for the 2023 Football season are now available.

Fans can now purchase new season tickets, and renew existing season tickets.

This season will feature a program-record eight home games, plus and the addition of four new Big 12 Conference members. The Baylor Family will gather throughout the fall to welcome fans and rivals to Bear Country.

The 2023 schedule opens with four-straight games – and five of the first six games – hosted by the Bears at McLane Stadium. While Baylor will face UCF and Cincinnati on the road, this season will mark the first year hosting the University of Houston in a Big 12 Conference match-up.

The Bears advanced to their season consecutive bowl game and the eleventh bowl in the last 13 years in 2022. Baylor was boosted by Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in running back Richard Reese, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 TDs. The 2023 home schedule features matchups vs. Utah, Texas, Texas Tech and Houston.

New season tickets start at $375 – less than $50 per game – and are the only method to lock-in the same cost and seats for every home game. Season ticket pricing did not increase for the 2023 season despite adding two additional home games. Single-game tickets will be dynamically priced similar to the 2022 season – with prices adjusted for each game in real-time based on market demand, opponent or weather.

Current season-ticket holders will receive an e-mail with a link to the online renewal application.

The annual seat upgrade process is tentatively scheduled to take place in early May. Season ticket holders must opt-in when completing their online renewal applications to participate in the seat upgrade process.

For questions about season tickets, you can contact Director of Ticket Sales and Annual Giving Nick Hinson at 254-710-6441 or by e-mail at Nick_Hinson@baylor.edu.

Baylor Bear Foundation members who would like to increase their giving level or join the premium seating waitlist can contact Associate Director of Resource Development Sam Hancock at 254-710-3652 or by e-mail at Sam_Hancock@baylor.edu.

2023 Baylor Football Schedule:

Sept. 2 – TEXAS STATE

Sept. 9 – UTAH

Sept. 16 – LONG ISLAND

Sept. 23 – TEXAS *

Sept. 30 – at UCF *

Oct. 7 – TEXAS TECH *

Oct. 21 – at Cincinnati *

Oct. 28 – IOWA STATE *

Nov. 4 – HOUSTON *

Nov. 11 – at Kansas State *

Nov. 18 – at TCU *

Nov. 25 – WEST VIRGINIA *