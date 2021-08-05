Baylor Football Set to Open a Much Different Fall Camp

WACO — Baylor football will open their first true training camp under Dave Aranda after the 2020 version was anything but normal.

Missing out on spring, summer and a true fall camp was difficult even for seasoned players like Terrel Bernard.

“It was definitely weird,” he said. “We’re going over installs on Zoom and learning the playbook online, which is not typical. So I think having that extra time together with our coaches and with other players, you know, is has been huge.”

Head Coach Dave Aranda prioritizes ‘person over player’ and being able to be around his team this spring and summer has really helped he and his coaches do that.

“I know for me, the more I can be around our team and the more that I can be around our coaches and face to face situations, the the more like a family we can become,” He said.