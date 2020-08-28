LIVE NOW /
Baylor Football Skips Practice to Talk, March and Pray for Equality

Members of the Baylor football team including Dave Aranda, bow their heads during a prayer after marching around campus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Waco, Texas, protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO — The Baylor Football team skipped practice on Thursday to have conversations about how to unite against social injustice.

The Bears then marched from the Simpson Athletic Center to the Fountain Mall where they prayed for the city and their campus.

They released the Following Statement on Thursday Night:

“Baylor Football student-athletes decided as a team to forgo practice Thursday, to unite around the on-going events in our country. In lieu of practice, the team instead had an open conversation about how to come together as one to unite against social injustice, to discuss practical ways to support hurting teammates, and to take time to pray for God to use the team to create change. Following that meeting, the team marched from the Simpson Athletic Center to Fountain Mall to pray for our city and campus.”

