Baylor Football Staff Spent The Winter Getting to Know Their Players

WACO — Dave Aranda is entering his second season with the Bears but still had a fair amount of turnover on his coaching staff following Baylor’s 2-7 season in 2020.

As a result he and his coaches spent a lot of time since the end of the season getting to know them as people before players.

“We were around our players as much as we could,” Aranda said. “I’m thankful for everyone at Baylor, for allowing that to happen. Whether it’s weightlifting sessions or it’s walking them to class or spending time with them, talking about academics or it’s having an occasional meal, I think, in order to build a trust, and a shared commitment. There was a lot of a lot of effort put into it. And so it’s nice to be able to see that kind of come to fruition here.”