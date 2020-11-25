Baylor Football Still Looking for that Finishing Kick

WACO — As The College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night the Bears were nowhere near the rankings battling their way through a 1-5 season.

One of the reasons is their inability to close games late. The Texas Tech game was their second game lost this year when they were tied or leading in the 4th quarter, while also losing on a late interception against Iowa State.

In direct contrast, last year Baylor won five games when tied or trailing in the 4th quarter. They know closing games late is key and they continue to work on ways to improve their late-game performance.

“We talk about those things and we review those situations, kind of what the thinking was and what the objective is or was at that time, what we could have done better and what we did do well,” Aranda said. “Just as important is the practice part of it. So getting into practices where we’re working through an individual, working through a special teams period where a horn blows and all of a sudden now it’s sudden change and we got four minutes. So the offense needs to get two first downs and the defense needs to stop them, and that’s the game.”