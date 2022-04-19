WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Since the beginning of spring practice, Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda has said the goal would be to name a starting quarterback before the start of the summer offseason.

With the Green and Gold Spring Game now just a few days away, the Bears are still without a decision on that starter.

Baylor Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes spoke with the media on Tuesday, and said that neither Gerry Bohanon nor Blake Shapen has separated himself in the competition. He did say though that it is still “certainly possible” that there could be a starter still named by the end of spring.