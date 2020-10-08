Baylor Football Taking Advantage of Quick Bye Week

WACO — After a two-game stretch Baylor is getting a chance to correct some mistakes they discovered during the course of their first two games this season.

Aranda alluded to some of those issues after Saturday’s loss to West Virginia.

“There’s a few things that we were fighting in the first game that we took with us and continue to fight in this game to continue to fight those things and do battle with a Big 12 opponent. At the same time to be too much then I feel it, it got us,” Aranda said.

After seven of the ten Big 12 schools got a bye week after their first game to try and correct some mistakes Baylor did not get that chance after the first game because both of their non-conference games were canceled. They are now taking advantage of that opportunity.

“The bye week helps right now,” Aranda said. “I think you know we we spent some time this morning just looking at a nine on seven period we’ve been looking at a half line run period, we’re talking about a pods. Two on two period tomorrow. And so just the fundamentals in the run game at defending the run. Those are things I think that we could always improve on and use the work, and so I’m appreciative that we have that ability.”

The Bears are getting back to the basics, learning from the good and bad throughout the week.

“Our coaches are attacking it,” Aranda said of the Bye week. “I think we’re using this time for good and bad tapes. The players gonna come up at the end of the week and there’s gonna be 10 plays that are really good and 10 plays where we can improve, and kind of get a snapshot of, ‘Hey this is what we see your potential being. And then this is kind of where you’re at. These are the drills we are going to do and the work put in that gets you to where we see that potential being at.”