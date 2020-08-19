Baylor Football Taking the “Narrow Gate” Into the 2020 Season

WACO — The Baylor Bears and their college football compadres that are pushing forward in 2020 are walking a tight-rope to make sure the season gets played.

Now that students are returning to campus in en mass, videos in places like Stillwater, Oklahoma and Tuscloosa, Alabama are popping up showing students gathering in large numbers, not practicing social distancing.

Tuscaloosa police officers wrote 12 citations and arrested four people Sunday afternoon after hundreds lined up outside bars on the strip to celebrate sorority recruitment day. https://t.co/TjJ8MD0Qjw — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) August 18, 2020

Baylor Head coach Dave Aranda cited scripture when talking to his team about avoiding large crowds to keep their season viable.

“There’s a verse in Matthew chapter seven about enter through the narrow gate, as opposed to the broad road,” Aranda said Tuesday. “I think college athletics, in terms of our daily appetites, our daily musts are to play ball. I think I showed like an LA freeway in rush hour and just all these cars and I think there’s other people that are living that life and it’s just not the road for us right now.”

Aranda and The Bears announced Tuesday that they would be opening their season on September 12th against Louisiana Tech.