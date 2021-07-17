Baylor Football: The Bernard Effect

WACO, TX — Over the last few years, Baylor senior linebacker, Terrel Bernard, has emerged as one of the leaders on the team. Bernard played in just five games in 2020, as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but Bernard didn’t let that hinder his ability to lead the team.

“Terrel off the field showed leadership,” Dave Aranda said. “It’s one thing to lead when you’re making all the plays and making all the calls, and you’re in the middle of action. It’s another thing to lead when you’re injured, you feel very vulnerable and so to take leadership in that type of state, says a lot about who you are as a person, so for him to do that and our players to respond, was all anticipated and expected, but I think it’s a part of the growth of Terrel, and now taking that to the next level, not only as a leader of the defense but a leader of the team.”