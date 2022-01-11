WACO, TX — Louisiana Tech Football tweeted out on Tuesday that the Bulldogs will no longer play Baylor in 2022 or 2023, which means the Bears now have open spots in those schedules.

Schedule Update.



Changes have been made to our 2022 and 2023 schedules. Now opening up next season at Missouri. https://t.co/rPI6e7ylVU — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) January 11, 2022

Baylor was supposed to open up its 2022 football season on September 3rd against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium, but now will look for a new team to play on that date.

If the Bears cannot find a replacement, their only two nonconference games next season will take place on September 10th (at BYU) and September 17th (vs. Texas State).