WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team will have a short journey right up I-35 to get to its bowl game in 2022, as the Bears will face off against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

This will mark the first appearance for Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl, formerly known as the Fort Worth Bowl, which has taken place since 2003.

The Bears will come into this game looking to improve to 7-6 on the season, which would mark their fourth winning season in the past five years.

The Falcons will head as the second place team in the Mountain West Conference after a season in which they finished 9-3.

This will mark the fourth ever matchup between Baylor and Air Force, with the Bears sporting a 3-0 all-time record against the Falcons. The last time these two teams met, Baylor beat Air Force 38-7 in 1977.

The 2022 Armed Forces Bowl will take place on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 pm, and will air on ESPN.