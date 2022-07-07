WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After beating Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Football Championship in 2021, the Baylor Football team finds itself at the top of the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll.

The Bears received 365 points, and 17 first place votes, to finish on top of the poll, followed closely behind by Oklahoma (354 points) and Oklahoma State (342 points).

This marks the first time that Baylor has been picked as the top team in the conference’s preseason poll and are the first team not named Oklahoma to top the poll since 2015.

The full Big 12 Football Preseason Poll is as follows:

Baylor (17), 365 Oklahoma (12), 354 Oklahoma State (9), 342 Texas (2), 289 Kansas State, 261 Iowa State (1), 180 TCU, 149 West Virginia, 147 Texas Tech, 119 Kansas, 48

Dave Aranda and company will open its season on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm against Albany.