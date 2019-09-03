Baylor Football Week 1 Positives

WACO, TX – The Bears are coming off an impressive week one win against Stephen F. Austin, defeating the Lumberjacks 56-17. The Bears put a total of 518 yards on offense, and held the Lumberjacks scoreless through three quarters.

“I was pleased, we practiced hard all week,” Matt Rhule said. “Our guys now understand, that you don’t save yourself for the game, you’ve got to get yourself ready on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

Matt Rhule has brought new traditions to Baylor, such as single digit jersey numbers, to the toughest players on the team. Today, Rhule told the media about a new tradition, in awarding players stickers for their helmets, for individual achievements.

“I told the guys, I’m a Penn State guy originally,” Matt Rhule said. “No names on the jerseys, nothing on the helmet, but I do know, that what gets measured and rewarded, gets done.”