NORMAN, OK (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team extended its current winning streak to three straight games on Saturday, as the Bears went on the road and beat Oklahoma 38-35.

The win is the first for Baylor in Norman since 2014, the Bears also become just the third team to beat the Sooners in back-to-back seasons since 2010.

The game was one that featured two distinctly different halves, as the Baylor defense turned Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel three times in the first half. The Bears scored two touchdowns off of those turnovers, and led 24-21 at halftime.

The second half was one in which the Baylor offense stood out, especially late when the Bears put two key fourth quarter drives together. The first one was an 11 play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Qualan Jones touchdown to put the Bears up 10. The second was a nine play, 65-yard drive, which bled the final 4:05 and secured the victory.

In any win, there’s always a star of the show for the victorious team, and on Saturday, that was running back Sqwirl Williams. In his first game action since October 13th, Williams ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

With the victory, the Baylor is now bowl eligible this season. Next up for the Bears is a matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, November 12th.