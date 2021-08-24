Baylor Football Work Through a ‘Mock Game Week’ Ahead of 2021 Season

WACO — Baylor football broke ‘camp’ over the weekend, and have now turned their attention to the 2021 season.

With the opener against Texas State still about 10 days away Dave Aranda and his Bears are preparing for game week by going through a ‘mock game week’.

“We’ll take them through what a Monday looks like, a Tuesday, so on, so forth,” Aranda said. “Then we’ll have a mock game next Saturday. Different situations and guys, Sub on and off — and guy goes down, who goes in and all that. So we’ll get them in that kind of rhythm of what a game week looks like.”