WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears improved to 4-2-1 with a 7-0 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday night in front of the fans at Betty Lou Stadium.

The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead entering halftime with goals from Tyler Isgrig in the 15th minute and Natalie Vatter in the 32nd.

Baylor came out firing in the second half, specifically Ashley Merrill. The senior standout added three goals in four minutes within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Two more goals pushed the lead to seven as the Bears add five goals in the second half to secure a win as they wrap up non-conference play.

The Bears begin Big 12 conference play against Texas on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 p.m.