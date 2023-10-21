CINCINNATI, OH (FOX 44) — It’s something about those Baylor Bears and showing up for road games that pushed the Bears to 2-0 in road games this season with a 32-29 win at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

The Bears got on the board first on the road with a career-best 54-yard field goal for redshirt sophomore Isaiah Hankins to put Baylor up 3-0. Hankins added four field goals and two extra points.

Cincinnati added a touchdown to take the lead on the ensuing Bearcat drive but that lead didn’t hold for long.

Baylor cashed in on a three-yard scramble from Blake Shapen to take the lead back and capitalized on a forced fumble from Caleb Parker on the ensuing kickoff, recovered by Byron Vaughns for the scoop and score to push the lead to 17-7. That 14 point swing proved to be a major turning point in the game.

Baylor extended their lead to as much as 13 but Cincinnati didn’t go away, pulling within three under two minutes before a crucial fourth down stop from Corey Gordon Jr. secured another road win for the Bears.

Baylor improves to 3-4 on the season and now returns home for a matchup with Iowa State on Saturday, October 28th at 2:30 p.m.