WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears entered the 89th minute tied with Kansas State. 42 seconds later, the Wildcats caught a break.

Kansas State struck first at Betty Lou Mays Field as Riley Baker drilled a long-range shot past Baylor goalie Lauren Traywick in the 29th minute.

After a brief halftime intermission, as well as a Corgi race, the Bears came out with a different intensity in the second half and eventually tied the game with a Reneta Vargas header. The goal was Vargas’ third goal in the past two games.

The real controversy came in the final minute, when the referee called a foul in the box on Traywick. That set up Baker with a penalty kick, which she buried in the back of the net to lift Kansas State to the win.

“I didn’t think there was enough there to determine a game on that,” Baylor head soccer coach Michelle Lenard said. “So, that’s frustrating and unfortunately that’s about all that I can think about at the moment. But I told the players, you know, we don’t want to be in that situation where the game can come down to a call in the last 30 seconds of the game.”

A tough loss that Baylor will hope to bounce back from as they travel to Ames to take on Iowa State on Thursday, October 13th at 6:00 p.m.