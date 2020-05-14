Baylor Golf Assistant Blagg Takes Head Job at Louisville

WACO — Men’s Golf assistant Ryan Blagg was officially named the new Head Men’s Golf Coach at Louisville, on Wednesday.

Blagg had been at Baylor since 2012, and replaces Mark Crabtree after his 21 seasons with the Cardinals.

Blagg has been widely regarded as one of the best assistants in the country. He was named the Jan Strickland award winner in 2017 — given to the assistant who excels coaching their kids on the course and in the classroom.

Blagg helped coach six All Americans in his time at Baylor helping the Bears to the postseason seven times including 4-straight NCAA championships, the last NCAA Championship berth coming in Louisville last year.