Baylor Golf Looks Loaded For Next Season

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s Golf team looks loaded for a run at a national title next season after their 2020 spring season was cut short.

With the seniors like Cooper Dossey electing to return for their extra year of eligibility The Bears boast a pair of All Americans in Dossey and Johnny Keefer who will be team two of the team leaders. Add to that a couple of talented freshman and you have the makings of something special.

Keefer feels like there is plenty of talent up and down this roster, but their team chemistry is what has him confident they will make a run in 2021.

“We’re going to have the returning seniors, we’re going to have a bunch of leaders on this team,” Keefer said. “Everyone’s going to be pushing each other so I think that’s going to definitely make the competition side, much better. But I feel like the team bonding is a big part about our team that really you can’t substitute for anything else, we’re going to have a great team. And I think we’re all going to be expecting a good run at Nationals.”

The Bears finished the year ranked 10th in the Golfstat rankings.