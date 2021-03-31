Baylor Graduate Transfer Jake Burton Watching Both of His Schools in the Final Four

WACO — Baylor offensive tackle Jake Burton is in a bit of a unique situation as the UCLA transfer has his two schools in the final four.

Luckily they are on opposite sides of the bracket, but come Monday, he might have a tough choice to make.

“I’ve been asked that a lot,” he said. “If they played in the championship, who would I cheer for? I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens. I guess I’m not exactly sure but it’s very exciting and really nice to say that you know I got two teams in the Final Four and everything so it’s cool.”

