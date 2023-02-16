WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for Saturday, April 22 at McLane Stadium!

Kickoff time will be set at a later date, according to Baylor Athletics. The game is presented by TFNB and will air on ESPN+.

The Green & Gold Game will conclude the spring practice season – a slate of 15 practices set to begin on March 21. Practice will include five sessions in March and 10 in April.

Green & Gold Weekend is a community centered event which welcomes the Baylor Family to Bear Country. Baylor Athletics will host events throughout the weekend – including the Michael Johnson Invitational at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium and Baylor Softball hosts defending national champion Oklahoma in a Big 12 series. Admission to the Green & Gold Game will be free.

The Baylor Alumni BBQ Cook Off is back for the second year. Events will be held April 21-22 in Bear Park, just outside of McLane Stadium. Details will be released by the Baylor University Alumni Office in the coming weeks.

Another addition to the weekend is a surplus sale hosted by the Baylor Athletics Equipment services department. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive team apparel in the Sideline Shop inside Gate C.

2023 Baylor Football Schedule:

Sept. 2 – TEXAS STATE

Sept. 9 – UTAH

Sept. 16 – LONG ISLAND

Sept. 23 – TEXAS *

Sept. 30 – at UCF *

Oct. 7 – TEXAS TECH *

Oct. 21 – at Cincinnati *

Oct. 28 – IOWA STATE *

Nov. 4 – HOUSTON *

Nov. 11 – at Kansas State *

Nov. 18 – at TCU *

Nov. 25 – WEST VIRGINIA *

HOME games in all caps | * = Big 12 Conference