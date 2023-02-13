WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After helping lead Baylor to an undefeated 2-0 week, senior guard Adam Flagler earned two different player of the week honors on Monday.

It starts with some recognition from the Big 12, as he is the conference’s player of the week for the second time this season.

With the honor, he becomes the fourth player to earn Big 12 Player of the Week recognition multiple times this season.

On top of that, he also received national recognition as well, as he is the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week.

This past week, Flagler was on fire offensively, as he averaged 24 points per game, while shooting over 48% from the floor. On top of that he also distributed the ball well, averaging four assists per game.

Flagler and his teammates will next be in action on Monday night, when they host West Virginia at 8:00 pm.