WACO, TX (FOX 44) — One day after Keyonte George declared for the NBA Draft, his backcourt mate LJ Cryer joined him in testing the NBA Draft waters on Wednesday.

This past season, Cryer was part of possibly the best backcourt trio in the nation, as he averaged 15 points per game for the Bears.

He closed the season especially strong as well, scoring in double figures in nine of Baylor’s final ten games, including a team high 30 points in the second round loss to Creighton.

Cryer will maintain his eligibility, so he has until 11:59 pm ET on May 31st to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school.