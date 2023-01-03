WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team looks like it is back to full health, as head coach Scott Drew said that guard LJ Cryer is through the concussion protocol and back at practice.

This comes after Cryer had missed the last two games for the Bears, against Nicholls at Iowa State.

So far this season, he has been Baylor’s third leading scorer, at just under 15 points per game, while leading the Bears in free throw shooting and being the second best three-point shooter on the team.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, January 4th when the Bears host TCU at 8:00 pm.