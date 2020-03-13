Baylor Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew Responds to NCAA Cancellations

WACO, Texas — Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew released a statement Thursday night in the wake of the NCAA canceling their National tournament and ending the 2019-2020 season.

The statement read as follows:

“Student-athlete safety is always our highest priority, so I understand the decision to cancel the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but I’m overwhelmingly disappointed that our team won’t have the opportunity to finish what was arguably the best season in program history. We were No. 1 for five weeks and were likely going to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is something we’ve worked for all season. To have that opportunity abruptly taken away by something out of our control is devastating for our team, coaches and fans. At the same time, we will keep perspective on life’s greater challenges, continue to focus on using our platform to honor God, and we’ll keep everyone affected by this situation in our thoughts and prayers.”