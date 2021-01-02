Baylor Heads Back Into Big 12 Play Against Iowa State

The Baylor Men’s Basketball team looks to get 2021 off on the right foot with a trip to Ames, Iowa this weekend trying to build on their prolific 8-0 start.

Baylor is aiming to eclipse the 90-point mark in 5-straight games for the first time in school history.

The Bears are the lone remaining unbeaten Big 12 team and the only team in the country to win all of their games by 13 or more points. That shouldn’t really come as a surprise since they lead the Big 12 in Scoring, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists.

Baylor and Iowa State tip at noon on Saturday and the game can be seen on ESPN+.