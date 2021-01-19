Baylor Heads to Stillwater Looking to Bounce Back From Iowa State Loss

WACO — The 9th-ranked Baylor will be looking to rebound from their loss to Iowa State taking on an Oklahoma State team that is doing the same.

Baylor got their first chance to have a some-what normal practice that was led by their head coach who had been absent for two weeks after her positive COVID-19 test.

“It was fun for me,” Mulkey said. “I felt like I had all of their attention. Losing get your attention as a player but I’ve seen him very few times in the last month. It’s just feels like you’re getting back to normal.”

Junior NaLyssa Smith said there was a good energy to Monday’s practice.

“It was great,” she said. “I mean we can’t dwell on the loss we’ve got to continue to move forward every game. We got into our practice and we focused on us. We played defense, we guarded each other. We shot the ball a lot so I mean, we’re just moving forward.”

Baylor and Oklahoma State tip off at 6:30pm tomorrow night at Ghallager-Iba Arena in Stillwater.