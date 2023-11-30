WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Sources confirmed to Fox 44 Sports on Thursday that Baylor is hiring former Texas State head football coach and current University of California offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as its next offensive coordinator, replacing Jeff Grimes after the University parted ways with Grimes on Sunday.

Spavital spent years at Texas A&M, Cal and West Virginia as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before landing the Bobcats head coaching job in 2019 and holding it until 2022. His run at the helm of Texas State got cut short following a 13-35 record in four years.

Spavital brings an up-tempo, hire-powered mindset to a Baylor offense that couldn’t gain traction in 2023. The Bears struggled to move the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS in total offense.