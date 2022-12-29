WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday afternoon, the Baylor Football team announced the hiring of Oregon Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge as its next defensive coordinator.

The hiring marks a return to Waco for Powledge, who was apart of Dave Aranda’s first staff at Baylor, where he served as the safeties and special teams coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Prior to his first stint with the Bears, he also spent time at Louisiana-Lafayette, ULM and Sam Houston State.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt back to Waco,” said Coach Aranda. “Matt is an elite defensive mind who has a great understanding of our system, on and off the field. His experience both on our staff and elsewhere, paired with his understanding of person over player and his ability to connect with student-athletes, make him an ideal fit to serve as our defensive coordinator.”

This move comes after the firing of Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator on December 1st. He has since become the new defensive coordinator at Auburn.