Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) reacts to a play at a timeout during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Arkansas in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor men’s basketball team came out hot and held off a couple of runs by Arkansas to win 81-72 and punch their ticket to their first Final Four since 1950.

The Baylor backcourt came up huge once again for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague combined for 48 points led by Teague who had 22.

The Bears will face off with Houston in the National Semi-Final set for Saturday April 3rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.