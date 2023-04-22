WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The official end to spring practice for the Bears went off without a hitch with the Gold team taking down the Green team, 38-27.
The main competition that everyone had their eyes on took center stage between the quarterbacks. Blake Shapen went 11-20 for 100 yards and a score while Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson had an impressive day as well, completing 9 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
As for that quarterback competition, Head Coach Dave Aranda said he’ll meet with his staff this coming week and make a decision from there.
The offense may have stolen the show but the defense put on a solid performance as well, playing with lots of energy under first-year Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge.