WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The official end to spring practice for the Bears went off without a hitch with the Gold team taking down the Green team, 38-27.

The main competition that everyone had their eyes on took center stage between the quarterbacks. Blake Shapen went 11-20 for 100 yards and a score while Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson had an impressive day as well, completing 9 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Watch: The passing game seems to be clicking for #Baylor so far in the first half of the annual Green & Gold game. Blake Shapen and Sawyer Robertson each led scoring drives in the first half. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/lEgN7LZ1wY — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 22, 2023

As for that quarterback competition, Head Coach Dave Aranda said he’ll meet with his staff this coming week and make a decision from there.

Dave Aranda said they’re ready to make a choice on QB1 but they want to check with the offensive coaches and players and will do that next week. #Baylor #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 22, 2023

The offense may have stolen the show but the defense put on a solid performance as well, playing with lots of energy under first-year Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge.