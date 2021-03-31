Baylor Hosts Pro Day For Six Former Bears

WACO — Six former Baylor football players participated in pro day on Wednesday performing for 18 NFL teams in attendance.

Jake Burton, William Bradley-King, Trystan Slinker, Chris Platt, Drew Galitz and Spencer Drango all worked out for the scout in attendance with players like Bradley-King looking to back up their game tape.

“I feel like the season was where I helped myself the most and the Senior Bowl,” Bradley-King said. “Today I felt like I stamped it.”

Former Bears like 2016 5th-round pick Spencer Drango are looking to get back into professional football.

“Just trying to get out in front of teams, again,” he said. “It’s another workout. Due to COVID and restrictions like that it’s been tough to get in front of teams. They went from a 24 hour process to bring four agents into a six day process, it made it a lot tougher to get in front of teams and so that’s the purpose of today.”