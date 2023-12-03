WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The hot start to the season continued for the 13th-ranked Baylor Bears after a 71-51 win over Oregon on Sunday afternoon.

Another #Baylor dub moves the Bears to 7-0 for the first time since 2019 with a 71-51 win over Oregon! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/iIIzDX34Jb — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 3, 2023

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led all scorers with 18 points on the night. A standout performance by Aijha Blackwell cemented the win for the Bears, with the graduate transfer doing it all on the court. Blackwell finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for her first double-double of 2023.

Baylor improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2019 and continues their streak of scoring more than 70 points a game to start the season. The Bears get a week-long break before they return to action at home on Wednesday, December 14th at 11 a.m. against Delaware State.