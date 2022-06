WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Just a day after Kyle Nevin announced that he would take his talents to Oklahoma, another Baylor Baseball standout is on the move, as second baseman Tre Richardson says that he will transfer to TCU.

Firstly, I want to thank Waco and Baylor University for being my home for the last 2 and a half years. I couldn’t be more grateful for the lifelong relationships that I’ve made there. I’m happy to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and athletic future @ TCU!! pic.twitter.com/33NeAJ5OCb — Tre Richardson (@_trerichardson_) June 8, 2022

Much like Nevin, Richardson also spent three seasons at Baylor, hitting seven home runs and driving in 75 runs in his career. He, along with Jack Pineda also formed one of the best double play duos in the nation this past season.