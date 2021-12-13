WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor introduced new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard with an introductory press conference.

Lenard comes to Waco after 14 seasons as the head coach at Dallas Baptist. During her time there, she compiled 200-77-26 record and led the Patriots to 13 conference championships. Most recently, her team made the Division II Final Four.

“We want to take care of people. We want to put people first, and that will always be my number one priority,” Lenard said. “We want to win, and we’re going to do everything everyday to help this team compete at the absolute highest level.”