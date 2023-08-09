WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor sports fans are about to have access to more premium video content and original storytelling!

Baylor+ is launching this fall, and is the official content platform for Baylor Athletics. This will offer fans an insider’s look into the experiences of student-athletes and coaches, as well as the stories that shape Baylor Athletics. The platform will feature coverage of the current teams in Waco while celebrating Bears’ Legends and past moments.

Some of the content on Baylor+ will include:

The Follow: An all-access pass that lets you go behind the scenes with your favorite Baylor teams before, during, and after the games.

My Time: Storytelling content that spotlights the biggest names and personalities in Baylor Athletics both on and off the field.

Baylor Film Room: Baylor+ analysts break down the plays and players that make the difference on the field and court.

Baylor Rewind: Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of Baylor sports.

Baylor Films: Documentaries featuring the stories and personalities from Baylor’s storied history.

The Baylor Brew: A daily email reader about everything Baylor Athletics, arriving in your inbox every morning just in time for your first cup of coffee.

Baylor Athletics says this comes through an exciting new partnership with Sport & Story, who is a provider of creative storytelling content in college athletics. Content will be available wherever Baylor fans want to watch – including web, mobile and major TV streaming apps like AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Android for only $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Subscribers who pay for the subscription on an annual basis will get two months of access for free.