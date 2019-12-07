Baylor Is Right at Home, Back in DFW

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Baylor Bears are making their fifth trip to the DFW Area as they get set to battle the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game.

They have gone 2-2 in their trips to the Metroplex with two-straight wins over Texas Tech in 2018 and TCU in 2019. They don’t plan to mess with success, staying at the same team hotel and eating at the same barbecue restaurant.

For a team that takes a very business-like approach to each game, just trying to go 1-0, right at home is just fine with them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events