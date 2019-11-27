Baylor Jumps Five Spots in the Latest CFP Rankings

WACO, TX - In Baylor's 24-10 win against Texas, Charlie Brewer left the game a few minutes into the fourth quarter, after taking a big hit from two defenders. Gerry Bohanon took over at quarterback, and finished out the game, leaving Baylor fans wondering about Brewer's status, however, Matt Rhule told the media that Brewer will be just fine.

"He's fine to go, he's cleared to go," Matt Rhule said. "He also rolled his ankle, so he's been kind of gimping around a little bit, but I'm sure Charlie will be ready to go."