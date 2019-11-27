Baylor Jumps Five Spots in the Latest CFP Rankings

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears jumped five spots in the latest CFP rankings on the heels of a 24-10 drubbing of Texas.
See The Full poll below:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Ohio State
|11-0
|2.
|LSU
|11-0
|3.
|Clemson
|11-0
|4.
|Georgia
|10-1
|5.
|Alabama
|10-1
|6.
|Utah
|10-1
|7.
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|8.
|Minnesota
|10-1
|9.
|Baylor
|10-1
|10.
|Penn State
|9-2
|11.
|Florida
|9-2
|12.
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|13.
|Michigan
|9-2
|14.
|Oregon
|9-2
|15.
|Auburn
|8-3
|16.
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|17.
|Iowa
|8-3
|18.
|Memphis
|10-1
|19.
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|20.
|Boise State
|10-1
|21.
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|22.
|USC
|8-4
|23.
|Iowa State
|7-4
|24.
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|25.
|Appalachian State
|10-1