Baylor Jumps Five Spots in the Latest CFP Rankings

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears jumped five spots in the latest CFP rankings on the heels of a 24-10 drubbing of Texas.

See The Full poll below:

RankTeamRecord
1.Ohio State11-0
2.LSU11-0
3.Clemson11-0
4.Georgia10-1
5.Alabama10-1
6.Utah10-1
7.Oklahoma10-1
8.Minnesota10-1
9.Baylor10-1
10.Penn State9-2
11.Florida9-2
12.Wisconsin9-2
13.Michigan9-2
14.Oregon9-2
15.Auburn8-3
16.Notre Dame9-2
17.Iowa8-3
18. Memphis10-1
19.Cincinnati 10-1
20.Boise State10-1
21.Oklahoma State8-3
22. USC8-4
23.Iowa State7-4
24.Virginia Tech8-3
25.Appalachian State10-1

