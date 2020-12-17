Baylor Keeps Shoemaker Product Close to Home

WACO — The Baylor Bears were able to keep Killeen Shoemaker’s explosive play maker Monaray Baldwin close to home.

2020 dealt Dave Aranda and his guys a pretty tough hand, but aranda said Wednesday it might have done them a solid with Monaray.

“I’m really excited about Monaray,” he said. “He’s one of those where I just feel — and I’ve talked him about this — if there wasn’t COVID, We would not be in position to take him, I feel. because he would be at camps he would be at this Rivals camp or this Nike camp, this institution’s camp, and everyone would see how fast he is. He’d be playing in all these seven on sevens, and he would blow up. And so, we’re grateful to have them.”