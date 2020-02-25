Baylor Men’s Basketball Keeps Their Sights Set on Ultimate Goals

WACO, Texas — Baylor impressive win streak of 23-games came to an end on Saturday with a loss to Kansas, but that one loss will not deter this team from their ultimate goal.

“Coach Drew said it after Saturday, but our goal wasn’t to sweep Kansas, it was to win the Big 12 regular season conference title that’s one of our goals,” Senior Freddie Gillespie said. “So, we still control our own destiny. We’ve got a four games left so we’re excited to finish strong.”

Head Coach Scott Drew feels like his team is eager to learn from a loss like this against a very good Kansas team.

“Anytime you you play a game you can learn from it,” he said. “And we always say it’s easier and better to learn after a win than it is a loss, but sometimes it takes losses to make more of an impact and more of a change. And it’s not always necessarily what you did wrong but maybe what the other team did right, you have to sometimes credit them too.”

Baylor will get a chance to rebound against Kansas State on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm.