WACO, Texas — With Kim Mulkey’s 600th win secured, the Baylor Lady Bears are now onto chasing their next milestone, a 10th-straight Big 12 Regular season title.

Baylor has a three game lead on TCU in the conference with five games to play, so the Lady Bears need just two more wins or a win and a TCU loss to sew up the crown.

That next opportunity to pick up a win comes on Saturday when they host Oklahoma at at the Ferrell Center.