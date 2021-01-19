Baylor Lady Bears Add 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr

Texas Tech guard Chrislyn Carr runs up court against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Waco Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Former Texas Tech standout Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and will join the Lady Bears basketball program, head coach Kim Mulkey announced Tuesday. Carr won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year Award for the 2018-19 season for the Lady Raiders.

Carr took the league by storm her freshman season, averaging 18.0 points on her way to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection. Her 558 points that year were the third most by a freshman in Lady Raider history. In addition to her scoring prowess her freshman season, she added 3.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6steals per contest.

She followed her freshman campaign with another All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award in 2019-20. She averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Davenport, Iowa, native left Texas Tech after playing in five games in the 2020-21 season. She tallied 1,010 points and 142 3-point field goals in two-plus seasons in Lubbock.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chrislyn to Baylor University and to the Lady Bears basketball team,” Mulkey said. “She brings a scoring ability and quickness that will be a great addition to our backcourt. CC is already in Waco, taking classes and getting acclimated to her new home.”

Carr played at Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Ill. She finished her high school career with 1,474 points, and she was ranked as the No. 116 recruit in the 2018 signing class by the Dan Olson Girls Basketball Report.

Carr’s eligibility and availability to join the Lady Bears on the floor is to be determined.