Baylor Lady Bears Drop to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

WACO (AP) — Louisville is No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history. The Cardinals moved to the top spot after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado.
Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday. North Carolina State was second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since December 1990.
UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.