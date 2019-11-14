Baylor Lady Bears Get Their Best Competition From Themselves

WACO, Texas– The No. 2 Baylor Lady bears have won their first two contests of the season by an average of over 71 points per game.

They will not see a power five team until they get to the Virgin Islands over the Thanksgiving Break.

As they take care of lesser competition on the scoreboard, it’s sometimes hard to get a good read on where the team is and how they are progressing, in game.

With that in mind Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears use practice to really find out where they are.

“We just know that our best competition,” Sophomore forward Caitlin Bickle said. “She [Mulkey] said it this year, last year, since I’ve been here is ourselves. I think we just saw, we all are so competitive against each other and just want to win every single play and practice, that it really pushed us so that potentially our practices are harder than any game we’re ever going to face.”

The Lady Bears will be back on the court on Thursday night when the Host Houston Baptist.